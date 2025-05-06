Bank of Baroda Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Net profit likely to fall 5% YoY, asset quality to improve; dividend in focus

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Bank of Baroda, the state-run lender, will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Bank of Baroda are scheduled to meet on 6 May to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Along with the Bank of Baroda Q4 results, the PSU bank’s board will also consider and recommend a dividend for FY 2024-25.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Preview

Bank of Baroda Q4 results are estimated to remain muted, with a fall in net profit and net interest income (NII), along with compression in margins. While the bank’s provisions are expected to rise in the fourth quarter of FY25, analysts estimate the asset quality to improve slightly, and credit costs to remain under control. On the business front, Bank of Baroda’s advances and deposit growth in Q4FY25 are likely to be healthy in line with industry growth.

The PSU bank’s management outlook on asset quality and loan book traction will be key things to watch out for. Bank of Baroda share price was trading lower on Tuesday ahead of the Q4 results today.

