Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: Net profit up 3%, NII declines 7% YoY

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday, May 6, reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4FY25 standalone net profit to ₹5,048 crore compared to ₹4,886 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The bank's total income for the quarter under review rose 6.15 per cent YoY to ₹35,851.85 crore from ₹33,774.87 crore.

Operating profit of the bank remained almost flat (up 0.3 per cent YoY) at ₹8,132 crore against ₹8,106 crore in Q4FY24.

Net interest income for the quarter declined 6.6 per cent YoY to ₹11,020 crore from ₹11,793 crore in the same quarter last year.

BoB's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined 66 bps year over year to 2.26 per cent in Q4FY25 from 2.92 per cent in Q4FY24.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio also dropped 10 bps YoY to 0.58 per cent in Q4FY25 from 0.68 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)