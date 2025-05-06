Mint Market
Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: Net profit up 3%, NII declines 7% YoY

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday, May 6, reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4FY25 standalone net profit to 5,048 crore compared to 4,886 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 May 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: The lender's net profit rose 3 per cent YoY. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday, May 6, reported a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q4FY25 standalone net profit to 5,048 crore compared to 4,886 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The bank's total income for the quarter under review rose 6.15 per cent YoY to 35,851.85 crore from 33,774.87 crore.

Operating profit of the bank remained almost flat (up 0.3 per cent YoY) at 8,132 crore against 8,106 crore in Q4FY24. 

Net interest income for the quarter declined 6.6 per cent YoY to 11,020 crore from 11,793 crore in the same quarter last year.

BoB's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined 66 bps year over year to 2.26 per cent in Q4FY25 from 2.92 per cent in Q4FY24.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio also dropped 10 bps YoY to 0.58 per cent in Q4FY25 from 0.68 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

First Published:6 May 2025, 02:53 PM IST
