Bank of Baroda Q4 results preview: Net profit likely to drop 5% YoY, asset quality may improve; dividend eyed

Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025: State-run lender, Bank of Baroda is set to announce its Q4 results tomorrow. The board of directors of Bank of Baroda will meet on 6 May to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25.

Along with the Bank of Baroda Q4 results, the PSU bank’s board will also consider and recommend a dividend for FY 2024-25.

Bank of Baroda is expected to report muted earnings in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a fall in net profit and net interest income (NII), along with compression in margins.

Here’s what to expect from Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025:

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Preview The public sector lender Bank of Baroda is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,628 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, registering a drop of 5.3% from ₹4,886 crore in the year-ago period, according to the estimates by Axis Securities.

BoB’s Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in Q4FY25 is estimated to fall 6.1% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,613 crore

Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the March 2025 quarter is expected to fall 1% to ₹11,679 crore from ₹11,793 crore, YoY, while the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to contract.

“NII growth is seen at ~3% QoQ, NIMs are likely to decline marginally quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). PPOP growth is expected to remain healthy sequentially on the back of improved Opex ratios and better non-interest income,” Axis Securities said.

Bank of Baroda’s provisions are expected to rise to ₹1,315 crore in Q4FY25, up 21.5% QoQ, and up 1.0% QoQ.

Asset quality is estimated to improve slightly, and credit costs are seen remaining under control. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects Bank of Baroda’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA), as a percentage of Gross Advances, to fall to 2.3% in the March quarter from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Net NPA ratio is also expected to drop marginally to 0.5% in Q4FY25 as against 0.6% in Q3FY25.

Advances and Deposit growth are likely to be healthy in line with industry growth. MOFSL estimates Bank of Baroda’s loan growth at 12.1% and deposit growth to be at 9.8% during the quarter under review.

Going ahead, analysts expect the bank management’s outlook on asset quality outlook and loan book traction, especially on the retail portfolio, will be key things to watch out for in Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025.

Bank of Baroda Share Price Trend Bank of Baroda share price has risen 13% over the past one month and is up 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the PSU stock is down 10% over the last one year. Over a two-year period, BoB shares have gained more than 36%, while delivering impressive multibagger returns of 467% over the past five years.

On Monday, Bank of Baroda share price ended 0.46% higher at ₹249.65 apiece on the BSE.