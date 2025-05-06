Bank of Baroda Q4 Results: PSU bank recommends dividend of ₹8.35 per share; fixes record date

Bank of Baroda board of directors on Tuesday recommended a dividend along with its Q4 results. The board of directors of Bank of Baroda recommended a dividend of ₹8.35 per equity share for the FY2024-25, subject to declaration or approval at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. The bank has also fixed record date for the dividend.

“Recommended a dividend at ₹8.35 (Eight Rupees Thirty Five Paise only) per equity share (Face Value ₹2/- each fully paid up) for the FY2024-25,” said the PSU bank in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the bank has announced that it has set a record/cut-off date of June 6, 2025, for the distribution of dividends. Therefore, shareholders who possess shares as of this cut-off date, June 6, 2025, will be entitled to receive the dividend payment.