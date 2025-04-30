Bank of Baroda sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, dividend

Bank of Baroda share price edged lower on Wednesday amid muted trading volumes. Bank of Baroda (BoB) shares fell as much as 1.42% to ₹249.40 apiece on the BSE. The PSU bank has announced the date for its Q4 results.

Advertisement

The state-run lender, Bank of Baroda said that its board of directors will meet on 6 May to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. Along with the Bank of Baroda Q4 results, the board will also approve the financial statements for the full financial year 2024-2025.

“We advise that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda will be held on Tuesday 06th May 2025 at Bank’s Corporate Office, BKC, Mumbai inter-alia: To consider & approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank together with relevant segment reporting, for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2025,” Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing on April 30.

Also Read | SBI sets board meeting date to consider raising of funds, Q4 results 2025

Bank of Baroda Dividend The board of directors of Bank of Baroda, in its meeting to be held on 6 May, will also consider and recommend dividend for FY 2024-25, if any.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda had last declared a dividend of ₹7.6 per share for its shareholders in June 2024.

BoB Shares Trading Window Due to the announcement of Q4 results, the trading window of Bank of Baroda shares for designated persons is closed and will reopen on May 9.

“In view of the aforesaid, we advise that Trading Window in terms of “Bank of Baroda Codes of Fair Disclosure and Conduct” read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will reopen for trading w.e.f. 09th May 2025, the closure of which is already been announced by us beginning from 01st April 2025 vide our letter dated 24th March 2025,” Bank of Baroda said.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Results 2025 Preview Bank of Baroda is expected to report muted earnings in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit and net interest income (NII), along with margin compression.

Advertisement

The public sector lender is estimated to report a net profit of ₹4,628 crore in Q4FY25, registering a drop of 5.3% from ₹4,886 crore in the year-ago period. Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) in the quarter ended March 2025 is likely to fall 6.1% YoY to ₹7,613 crore, according to the estimates by Axis Securities.

NII during the March 2025 quarter is expected to fall 1% to ₹11,679 crore from ₹11,793 crore, YoY, while the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to contract.

The bank’s provisions are expected to rise to ₹1,315 crore, up 21.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and up 1.0% QoQ.

Bank of Baroda’s asset quality is likely to improve slightly, and credit costs are seen remaining under control

Advertisement

Advances and Deposit growth are likely to be in line with industry growth, while the brokerage firm believes there is scope to improve LDR minimally. Opex growth is expected to remain under control.

Bank of Baroda Share Price Trend Bank of Baroda share price has witnessed notable long-term gains despite recent underperformance. The PSU stock has risen 10% over the past month and is up 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, Bank of Baroda share price is down 11% over the last one year. Over a two-year period, BoB shares have gained more than 33%, while delivering impressive multibagger returns of 410% over the past five years.

At 2:00 PM, Bank of Baroda share price was trading 0.97% lower at ₹250.55 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement