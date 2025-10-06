Bank of Baroda share price climbs 3%, hits 52-week high; here's why

Bank of Baroda share price climbed 3 per cent to hit a 52-week high in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, October 6. Shares of Bank of Baroda opened at ₹264.75 against its previous close of ₹263.95 and jumped 3 per cent to a 52-week high of ₹271.85.

The PSU bank stock jumped after posting provisional business figures for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Bank of Baroda Q2 business update According to the public-sector lender's regulatory filing, as of 30th September 2025, its global business grew by 10.47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹27.79 lakh crore.

Its global advances grew by 11.90 per cent YoY to ₹12.79 lakh crore, while global deposits of the bank grew by 9.28 per cent YoY to ₹15 lakh crore as of 30th Sep 2025.

Domestic deposits saw a decent YoY rise of 9.66 per cent to ₹12.72 lakh crore, while domestic advances jumped 11.49 per cent YoY to ₹10.47 lakh crore. Domestic retail advances, excluding pool purchase, of Bank of Baroda jumped 17.56 per cent YoY to ₹2.73 lakh crore.

For Q1FY26, Bank of Baroda reported a 1.8 per cent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹4,541.3 crore compared to ₹4,458 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) fell nearly 1.4 per cent year-over-year, reaching ₹11,435 crore in the June quarter, from ₹11,600 crore a year earlier. The global net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter under review was 2.91 per cent, and the domestic NIM was 3.06 per cent.

Bank of Baroda share price trend Bank of Baroda shares have been in the green since September 29th, and if the stock closes higher on October 6, it will be its fifth consecutive session of gains.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 3 per cent in October so far after clocking a solid gain of 11 per cent in September. Year-to-date, the stock has risen by over 10 per cent, compared to a 4 per cent gain in the equity benchmark, the Sensex.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Bank of Baroda stock has formed a solid base near its 50-period EMA on the weekly chart and recently witnessed a breakout supported by healthy volumes.

The weekly RSI has decisively moved above its falling trendline and is sustaining comfortably above the 50 mark, indicating strengthening momentum. Additionally, the MACD has confirmed a bullish crossover above the zero line, reinforcing the positive bias.

Bank of Baroda technical chart

"Traders may consider accumulating the stock in a staggered manner up to ₹250, while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹245 on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock shows potential to move towards ₹285 in the near term," said Patel.

