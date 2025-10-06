Subscribe

Bank of Baroda share price climbs 3%, hits 52-week high; here's why

Bank of Baroda shares have been in the green since September 29th, and if the stock closes higher on October 6, it will be its fifth consecutive session of gains. On a monthly scale, the stock is up 3 per cent in October so far after clocking a solid gain of 11 per cent in September.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Oct 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Bank of Baroda share price climbed 3% to hit a 52-week high in intraday trade on October 6. (Image: Pixabay)
Bank of Baroda share price climbed 3% to hit a 52-week high in intraday trade on October 6. (Image: Pixabay)(Agencies)

Bank of Baroda share price climbed 3 per cent to hit a 52-week high in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, October 6. Shares of Bank of Baroda opened at 264.75 against its previous close of 263.95 and jumped 3 per cent to a 52-week high of 271.85.

Advertisement

The PSU bank stock jumped after posting provisional business figures for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26).

Also Read | Poonawalla Fincorp share price hits record high, surging almost 9%; here's why

Bank of Baroda Q2 business update

According to the public-sector lender's regulatory filing, as of 30th September 2025, its global business grew by 10.47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 27.79 lakh crore.

Its global advances grew by 11.90 per cent YoY to 12.79 lakh crore, while global deposits of the bank grew by 9.28 per cent YoY to 15 lakh crore as of 30th Sep 2025.

Domestic deposits saw a decent YoY rise of 9.66 per cent to 12.72 lakh crore, while domestic advances jumped 11.49 per cent YoY to 10.47 lakh crore. Domestic retail advances, excluding pool purchase, of Bank of Baroda jumped 17.56 per cent YoY to 2.73 lakh crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

For Q1FY26, Bank of Baroda reported a 1.8 per cent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to 4,541.3 crore compared to 4,458 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) fell nearly 1.4 per cent year-over-year, reaching 11,435 crore in the June quarter, from 11,600 crore a year earlier. The global net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter under review was 2.91 per cent, and the domestic NIM was 3.06 per cent.

Bank of Baroda share price trend

Bank of Baroda shares have been in the green since September 29th, and if the stock closes higher on October 6, it will be its fifth consecutive session of gains.

Advertisement

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 3 per cent in October so far after clocking a solid gain of 11 per cent in September. Year-to-date, the stock has risen by over 10 per cent, compared to a 4 per cent gain in the equity benchmark, the Sensex.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Bank of Baroda stock has formed a solid base near its 50-period EMA on the weekly chart and recently witnessed a breakout supported by healthy volumes.

The weekly RSI has decisively moved above its falling trendline and is sustaining comfortably above the 50 mark, indicating strengthening momentum. Additionally, the MACD has confirmed a bullish crossover above the zero line, reinforcing the positive bias.

Advertisement
Bank of Baroda technical chart

"Traders may consider accumulating the stock in a staggered manner up to 250, while maintaining a stop-loss at 245 on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock shows potential to move towards 285 in the near term," said Patel.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Bank Of BarodaIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBank of Baroda share price climbs 3%, hits 52-week high; here's why
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks