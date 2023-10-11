Bank of Baroda share price falls 4% after RBI ban on customer onboarding on app

Bank of Baroda share price fell almost 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, October 11 a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered it to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile app with immediate effect.

The stock opened at ₹209.60 against the previous close of ₹214.20 and fell 3.7 per cent to its intraday low of ₹206.25 on BSE.

As Mint reported earlier, the RBI ordered Bank of Baroda (BoB) to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile app immediately, citing material supervisory concerns. The central bank further directed the PSU to ensure that already onboarded ‘bob World’ customers do not face any disruption due to the suspension.

The bank, however, later issued a clarification that it was taking corrective measures to address the deficiencies.

“While the Bank has already carried out corrective measures to address the concerns of the RBI, we have initiated further steps to plug any remaining gaps identified and we will work closely with the RBI to address their concerns at the earliest to their satisfaction," the company said.

Bank of Baroda share price has gained about 61 per cent in the last one year against a 16 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹240, implying a 12 per cent upside potential.

"While there may not be any near-term asset quality implications of this ban, given the rising mix of digital sourcing and the higher cross-sell rate that the bank has been focusing on via 'bob World', this ban can affect the growth trajectory in the retail product segments over the near term," Motilal said.

"The RBI has advised that further onboarding of customers via the ‘bob World’ application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies and strengthening of the underlying processes. Going by the recent digital embargo episode on another private bank, we think that the ban may stay for at least a few quarters," said Motilal.

Motilal pointed out that the bank has 53 million app downloads and 30 million activated users as of March 2023. The RBI ban may impact the bank's ability to sustain healthy business growth, as the acquisitions of about 98 per cent of savings accounts and 91 per cent of current accounts are currently done through digital channels.

Moreover, 58 per cent of fixed deposits and 42 per cent of recurring deposits are also booked via digital channels. On the lending front, 61 per cent of credit cards and 89 per cent of personal loans are sourced digitally. Even in other retail products, 67-68 per cent of home and auto loans are sourced digitally and the bank has been guiding to increase the mix of the RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) segments in total loans, Motilal pointed out.

"Retail loan growth currently stands at 25 per cent YoY (year-on-year), led by strong growth across secured and unsecured products. We will be watchful of growth in unsecured PL (personal loan) as the current growth rate is 83 per cent YoY (100 per cent YoY growth in FY23). The RBI has already been cautioning about faster growth in these segments," Motilal said.

Bank of Baroda share price traded 3.06 per cent lower at ₹207.65 around 10:25 am on BSE.

