Bank of Baroda share price falls 4% after RBI ban on customer onboarding on app
Bank of Baroda share price fell 4 per cent after RBI orders suspension of customer onboarding on 'bob World' app. Bank of Baroda is taking corrective measures to address concerns raised by RBI.
Bank of Baroda share price fell almost 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, October 11 a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered it to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile app with immediate effect.
