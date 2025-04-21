Bank of Baroda share price jumps as LIC raises stake in PSU bank stock to 7.05%. Do you own?

Bank of Baroda share price rose more than 3 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, April 21, following the PSU bank's announcement that Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised its stake in it through market purchase. Bank of Baroda share price opened at ₹243 against its previous close of ₹242.70 and jumped 3.2 per cent to the level of ₹250.50. Around 2:10 PM, the PSU bank stock traded 2.68 per cent higher at ₹249.20.

LIC raises stake in Bank of Baroda In an exchange filing dated April 19, Bank of Baroda said that LIC acquired 10,45,41,403 shares — representing a 2.022 per cent stake — through market purchases between November 20, 2023, and April 16, 2025. This acquisition raised LIC's total shareholding in the bank to 36,47,58,678 shares, or equivalent to 7.053 per cent stake.

This acquisition of Bank of Baroda's shares by LIC did not change the total voting capital of Bank of Baroda, which stood at 10,34,27,24,358.

Bank of Baroda shareholding pattern According to the shareholding pattern data for the March quarter of the last financial year, available on the BSE, mutual funds cumulatively held 47,41,17,336 shares, or 9.17 per cent stake, of Bank of Baroda at the end of Q4FY25.

SBI Large & Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC S & P BSE 500 ETF and ICICI Prudential Equity Fund were the major fund schemes holding shares of Bank of Baroda.

Insurance companies held 38,88,59,359 shares, or 7.52 per cent stake, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 46,41,56,389 shares, which represented 8.98 per cent stake.

Bank of Baroda share price trend Shares of Bank of Baroda have performed poorly over the last year, falling about 5 per cent. The PSU bank stock hit its 52-week low of ₹190.70 recently on March 4 this year. It hit a 52-week high of ₹298.45 on June 3 last year.

However, the stock has seen healthy gains since March this year. On a monthly scale, the stock has risen about 9 per cent in April so far after a 16 per cent gain in March.

