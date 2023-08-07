Bank of Baroda share price rises marginally post Q1 results; here's why experts see an upside in the range of 4% to 26%4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Bank of Baroda share price: BoB share price traded marginally higher following the release of its Q1FY24 financial results. Brokerage firms remain positive on the stock, with target prices ranging from ₹200 to ₹240.
Bank of Baroda's share price traded with minimal gains in the morning session on BSE on Monday, suggesting that investor sentiment was not too optimistic following the release of the bank's June quarter (Q1FY24) financial results. The stock opened almost flat at ₹191 against the previous close of ₹191.45 and rose by almost a per cent to the level of ₹193.10. Around 10:25 AM, the stock was 0.84 per cent up at ₹193.05 on BSE.
