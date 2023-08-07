Bank of Baroda 's share price traded with minimal gains in the morning session on BSE on Monday, suggesting that investor sentiment was not too optimistic following the release of the bank's June quarter (Q1FY24) financial results. The stock opened almost flat at ₹191 against the previous close of ₹191.45 and rose by almost a per cent to the level of ₹193.10. Around 10:25 AM, the stock was 0.84 per cent up at ₹193.05 on BSE.

Bank of Baroda Q1 results: Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 87.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit during the April to June 2023 quarter. This robust growth in profitability was supported by healthy Operating Income growth of 42.9 per cent YoY in Q1FY24.

Operating income growth was driven by strong Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 24.4 per cent YoY in Q1FY24 coupled with robust growth in Non-Interest Income which grew 2.8 times YoY.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased 34 per cent to ₹11,525 crore during January to March 2023 quarter from ₹8,612 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) rose to 3.31 per cent from 3.03 per cent, YoY. The asset quality during the quarter also improved while deposit growth remained strong.

Brokerages remain positive, retain earlier views

Brokerage firms largely maintained their previous views on the stock after BoB's Q1 earnings and a majority of them recommend buying the stock for the long term even as some of them have tweaked their estimates. Here are the views of five brokerage firms on BoB stock after the Q1 numbers. Take a look:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage firm maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹240, implying a 26 per cent upside potential in the stock.

Motilal highlighted that BoB reported a mixed quarter with healthy treasury gains offsetting the pressure on NII, thus enabling the bank to deliver annualized RoA (return on assets) and RoE (return on equity) of 1.1 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

The brokerage firm underscored that the bank's asset quality continues to improve with NNPA (net non-performing assets) at 0.78 per cent. A lower SMA (special mention accounts) book and controlled restructuring provided further comfort on asset quality.

"We largely maintain our earnings estimates and estimate FY25E RoA and RoE at 1.2 per cent and 16.9 per cent, respectively. We value the stock at ₹240 based on 1.1 times FY25E ABV (adjusted book value)," said the brokerage firm.

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage firm maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹239.

"We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E ABV, valuing the bank at 0.9 times. We thus derive our target price of ₹239 against ₹230 earlier valued at one time FY25E ABV," said Nirmal Bang.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage firm said while the bank would like to maintain NIM (net interest margin) for FY24 at FY23 levels, it has factored in an 8bps decline in NIM to 3.08 per cent. MCLR repricing would be a key to the upgrade in NIM, Prabhudas Lilladher said.

"Basis Q1FY24 results, SBI delivered better NII/NIM and in the near term, SBI could outperform BoB on NIM given higher

CASA and unsecured share. We slightly tweak our multiple from 1.15 times to 1.11 times but keep the target price unchanged at ₹235 and retain a ‘buy’," said Prabhudas Lilladher.

Nuvama Wealth Management

The brokerage firm has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹220.

"Even with the sharp miss on NII, BoB delivered core RoA of one per cent (reported RoA of 1.1 per cent). Over the last four quarters, the bank has sustained RoA at 1 per cent or above. BoB has made more progress than its peers in adopting the practices of private banks. Our target price stands unchanged at ₹220; 0.9 times BV (book value) FY25E. We have tweaked our earnings," said Nuvama.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The brokerage firm maintained an 'add' call on the stock with a target price of ₹200, implying a 4 per cent upside.

"We maintain 'add' with a fair value of ₹200, valuing the BoB at 0.9 times adjusted book and 6 times FY2025 EPS (earnings per share) for RoEs of nearly 14 per cent. We have not made changes to our estimates, but we do note that the potential for an earnings upgrade is still high, considering the higher-than-current run-rate that we are witnessing on credit costs," said Kotak.

"We do forecast a further NIM contraction from current levels, which too appears to be a lot more conservative than where management is guiding currently for FY24. Our investment thesis remains unchanged. Though we like BoB, the probability of a superior return from current levels looks unlikely. It is likely to trade at a discount to SBI in this leg of the cycle," said Kotak.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

