Bank of Baroda's share price traded with minimal gains in the morning session on BSE on Monday, suggesting that investor sentiment was not too optimistic following the release of the bank's June quarter (Q1FY24) financial results. The stock opened almost flat at ₹191 against the previous close of ₹191.45 and rose by almost a per cent to the level of ₹193.10. Around 10:25 AM, the stock was 0.84 per cent up at ₹193.05 on BSE.

