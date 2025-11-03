Bank of Baroda share price soars over 5% to 1-year high after Q2 beat, up 52% in eight months

State-owned Bank of Baroda shares jumped 5.15% in early trade on Monday, November 3, to hit a fresh 1-year high of ₹292 apiece after the lender reported better-than-expected numbers for the September quarter, driven by stronger NII growth, controlled operating expenses, and lower provisions.
It reported a net profit of ₹4,809 crore, which, although down 8.2% YoY, came in higher than analysts’ estimates. The bank’s net interest income (NII) registered an increase of 2.7% YoY to ₹11,954 crore, up from ₹11,637 crore in Q2FY25, while the net interest margin remained stable on a QoQ basis at 3.10% but fell marginally by 17 basis points YoY to 3.27%.
In other income, the bank saw a steep 32% drop in non-interest income, which fell to ₹3,515 crore from ₹5,166 crore a year ago. A sharp 36% year-on-year fall in treasury income to ₹1,086 crore weighed on the bank’s profitability.
On the asset quality front, the bank reported an improvement, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio easing to 2.16% from 2.50%, and the net NPA ratio improving slightly to 0.57% from 0.60%. The capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 16.54%, up 28 basis points year-over-year.
Additionally, provisions declined sharply by 47.2% YoY to ₹1,232 crore, providing some support to the bottom line. The operating profit before provisions came in at ₹7,576 crore, marking a 20.1% YoY drop from ₹9,477 crore in the September 2024 quarter.
The bank’s growth momentum picked up in Q2 after a muted Q1, with the credit-deposit (CD) ratio rising 124 basis points QoQ to 83.9%. Corporate loan growth is expected to accelerate, with management guiding for 9–10% YoY growth (versus 3% YoY in Q2).
Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal lifted its FY26 earnings estimate by 5% while maintaining FY27 forecasts, projecting FY27E RoA/RoE at 1.03%/14.7%. The brokerage reiterated its 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹290.
Meanwhile, Anand Rathi maintained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of ₹645 apiece. The brokerage expects H2 FY26 to be strong, led by better business growth, a pickup in margins, and stable asset quality. It also expects the bank to maintain 1% RoA in the medium term.
The bank’s shares have made a sharp recovery recently, gaining 52% over eight months, rising from ₹190 apiece to ₹290 apiece. During this period, the stock closed in positive territory for four out of eight months.
Today’s rally has brought the stock closer to its record high of ₹300, touched in June 2024, now within just 3% of that level. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 21%, and if the momentum sustains through year-end, it will mark its fifth consecutive year of positive returns.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.