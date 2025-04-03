Bank of Baroda shares gain as Q4 business update shows strong growth

Shares of Bank of Baroda saw an upward trend on Thursday, April 3, after the bank released its fourth-quarter business update, highlighting robust growth in both advances and deposits. The bank reported an 11.44 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its global business, reaching ₹27.03 trillion as of March 31, 2025. The strong performance reflects continued credit expansion and sustained customer confidence in the bank’s deposit offerings.

Strong Growth in Advances and Deposits Bank of Baroda’s global advances rose by 12.88 percent YoY, amounting to ₹12.31 trillion. This growth signifies a surge in credit demand and the bank’s strategic efforts to expand its lending portfolio. Domestic advances grew at a faster pace, rising 13.70 percent YoY to ₹10.21 trillion, while domestic retail advances (excluding pool purchases) posted an impressive 19.38 percent YoY jump to ₹2.56 trillion.

On the liabilities side, global deposits grew by 10.25 percent YoY, reaching ₹14.72 trillion by the end of March 2025. Domestic deposits contributed significantly to this rise, increasing by 9.28 percent YoY to ₹12.42 trillion. The steady deposit growth suggests strong investor trust in the bank’s financial stability and competitive interest rates.

Stock Price Performance Following the announcement of its Q4 business update, Bank of Baroda’s stock gained momentum, climbing 3 percent in intra-day trading to touch ₹238.45 before settling 2.25 percent higher at ₹236.70 by the end of the session.

Despite recent gains, the stock has faced challenges over the past year, declining nearly 15 percent. However, it staged a strong recovery in March, rallying 16 percent after four consecutive months of losses. Earlier, the stock had fallen 7.6 percent in February, 11.3 percent in January, 2.4 percent in December, and 2 percent in November, reflecting volatility amid broader market fluctuations.

Bank of Baroda’s latest business update indicates strong financial performance, with healthy growth in both advances and deposits. The positive momentum in its stock suggests renewed investor interest, driven by improving business fundamentals.

