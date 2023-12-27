Bank of Baroda shares hit 52-week high after PSB invites buyers to sell 100% stake in New Zealand arm
Bank of Baroda Share Price Today: Shares of public sector bank (PSB) Bank of Baroda (BoB) were locked in at over three per cent upper circuit to hit its fresh 52-week high mark of ₹233.75 apiece on the BSE after the bank invited buyers to sell stake in its New Zealand arm on Wednesday, December 27.
