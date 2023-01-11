Bank of Baroda shares may give 20% return in long term, says Prabhudas Lilladher2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:55 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda shares have given almost multibagger return in last one year
Bank of Baroda (BoB) shares are one of those stock on Dalal Street that have almost doubled shareholders' money in last one year. In last one year, this PSU bank stock has surged from around ₹92 to ₹181, delivering almost 100 per cent return to its long term investors. However, Prabhudas Lilladher still sees steam in BoB shares. The brokerage believes that the stock may go up to ₹220 apiece levels in long term, rising more than 20 per cent from current price of ₹181 apiece levels.
