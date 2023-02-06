“The management expects overall credit growth to be ~14-16% for FY23. The bank continues to focus on margin enhancement and the management indicated that overall NIM is likely to sustain around current levels going forward. Further, it indicated that there are no concerns on the bank’s exposure to the Adani Group and the same is well within the regulatory framework. The management expects ROA for FY23 to be ~1%. Also, the management indicated that the bank would not have to raise any fresh equity capital as internal accruals are expected to be sufficient for driving growth in the near term. We maintain BUY on with TP of ₹225," they added.