Bank of Baroda stock: Down 15% in 3 months, can bulls return? Check target, stop loss - technical outlook by experts

Bank of Baroda shares have remained under pressure across most recent time frames, with the stock losing 3% in one month and 15% over the past three months.

However, the longer-term picture remains stronger, with the stock delivering multibagger returns over five years. Against this backdrop, technical analysts are watching key support zones closely to determine whether the recent weakness could give way to a recovery.

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The stock is currently trading near important long-term support levels, making the coming sessions crucial for traders tracking a potential reversal. Analysts have identified specific support, resistance, target and stop-loss levels that could determine the stock's near-term trajectory.

Bank of Baroda stock performance Bank of Baroda shares have declined 3% in the past month, 15% in three months, 9% in six months and 11% over the last year.

The shares are currently trading at ₹231.75 apiece, placing the stock close to its 52-week low of ₹223.90, which was recorded in on 29 September 2026. The 52-week high stands at ₹325.55, touched in February 2026. The data also shows that the stock has rallied 180% over the last five years.

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Despite the recent weakness, technical analysts believe the bank stock is approaching important support zones where buying interest could emerge.

Technical outlook: Support, target and stop loss After the recent decline, technical indicators suggest that Bank of Baroda is approaching crucial support levels where buying interest could emerge. Analysts are closely watching the stock’s long-term moving averages, RSI and previous price-action zones to assess the possibility of a technical rebound. Here are the key levels traders should track for support, resistance, target and stop loss.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice said Bank of Baroda was trading around a crucial structural support area on the weekly chart, with demand emerging around ₹230- ₹235. He noted that previous price action around this range reinforces its importance, while the 200-week EMA at around ₹229.45 provides additional support.

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“Momentum remains subdued, with the weekly RSI placed at 35.47. Although the indicator remains below the 50 midpoint, its proximity to the oversold zone, combined with price holding near the ₹230- ₹235 demand area,” Bagadia said.

For positional traders, Bagadia suggested a long position around ₹234.33, with a stop-loss at ₹223 and an upside target of ₹257. He said the ₹230- ₹235 zone would remain critical for the positive setup and that sustained holding above this area would be important.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, also identified an important support zone for the stock. According to Patel, Bank of Baroda is approaching ₹222- ₹224, which coincides with the 200-week EMA and a major trendline on the weekly chart.

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“From the current setup, we expect a technical bounce towards ₹240, which is the immediate resistance zone. A sustained move above ₹240 would be required for further confirmation of strength and a potential extension of the recovery,” Patel said.

Patel said traders should closely monitor the ₹222- ₹224 zone for signs of reversal and buying interest. A decisive break below this support, he added, could weaken the technical setup and invalidate the expected bounce.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.