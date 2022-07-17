Bank of Baroda to raise 1,000 crore debt capital: Details inside

The shares of Bank of Baroda closed at ₹103.75 level on Friday, down by 1.38% from its previous close of ₹105.20. The stock has gained by 29.44 per cent over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed from ₹83.80 on January 3, 2022, to the current level, registering a growth of 23.81 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained 12.47 per cent over the past six months and 13.82 per cent over the past month. The stock is now trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 100-day moving averages, according to the last traded price. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹122.70, and its 52-week low was ₹72.50, meaning that at the current market price, BoB shares are trading 15.44 per cent below the 52-week high and 43.10 per cent above the 52-week low.