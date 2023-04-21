Bank of Baroda to raise up to $4 billion fund via bonds. Stock down 1.75%1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda board has considered and approved foreign currency fund raise to the tune of $1 billion via issuance of bond and up to $3 billion fund through certificate of deposits
Bank of Baroda fund raise: The board of directors of Bank of Baroda has considered and approved fund raise up to $4 billion through issuance of bonds and certificate deposits. In its latest exchange communication, Bank of Baroda informed Indian bourses that the bank board has approved $1 billion foreign currency fund raise through issuance of bonds while an additional up to $3 billion fund raise via issuance of certificates of deposits.
