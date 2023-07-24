Bank of Baroda, Varun Beverages, Zomato, among top stocks with maximum earnings upgrades last year; check full list here2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST
The bulk of the earnings upgrade over the past one year has been driven by stocks related to domestic cyclical demand, such as financials, consumer discretionary, auto, tobacco, industrials, as well as internet stocks.
Bank of Baroda, Varun Beverages, Zomato, Canara Bank, among others were among the top large cap stocks that witnessed maximum consensus earnings upgrades, while Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Adani Wilmar, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among top large cap stocks that saw maximum consensus earnings downgrades in the last one year.
