Bank of Baroda, Varun Beverages, Zomato, Canara Bank, among others were among the top large cap stocks that witnessed maximum consensus earnings upgrades, while Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Adani Wilmar, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among top large cap stocks that saw maximum consensus earnings downgrades in the last one year.

The bulk of the earnings upgrade over the past one year has been driven by stocks related to domestic cyclical demand, such as financials, consumer discretionary, auto, tobacco, industrials, as well as internet stocks.

On the flip side, the bulk of downgrades was driven by stocks related to defensive sectors, such as IT, healthcare, staples, and commodities like metals and cement, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

The aggregate profit pool estimate of around 600 stocks for FY24 currently stands at ₹12.75 lakh crore as compared to ₹13.3 lakh a year ago. The 4% downgrade to aggregate profit pool appears reasonable given the shocks such as the massive Quantitative Tightening (QT) cycle, Russia-Ukraine war and banking crisis in developing markets, the report noted.

“Given the nature of the economic recovery in India which is led by growth in ‘gross fixed capital formation’ or capex cycle, we expect the earnings upgrade cycle to continue for domestic cyclicals," said Vinod Karki, analyst at ICICI Securities.

He believes the global economic environment continues to be uncertain and could weigh on earnings revision of the stocks related to the global economy.

Among top stocks that have witnessed maximum consensus upgrades over the last one year mostly belonged to domestic cyclical sectors. These include Bank of Baroda, Varun Beverages, Tube Investments, Zomato, ABB, Canara Bank, among others in the large cap space.

The midcap stocks that witnessed the most upgrades included General Insurance Corporation of India, PB Fintech, Union Bank of India, Indian Hotels Company, Bank of India.

In the small caps space, Apar Indus, Rainbow Children's Hospital witnessed most upgrades.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Securities

Meanwhile, stocks that have witnessed the maximum consensus downgrades were from the defensive sectors and commodities. These included Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Shree Cement, Bharti Airtel, Adani Wilmar, Tata Steel, Vedanta, among others in the large cap space.

In the midcap space, Gland Pharma, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Aarti Industries, Laurus Labs and FSN E-Commerce saw the most downgrades, while those in small cap space included Mahindra Logistics, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Sagar Cements, V-Mart Retail and India Cement.

View Full Image Source: ICICI Securities

