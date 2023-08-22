Bank of Baroda, Vijay Kedia-backed multibagger stock hits 52 week high. Do you own?2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Vijay Kedia holds stake in this multibagger stock through his company Kedia Securities
Multibagger stock: Patel Engineering shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. This circuit to circuit stock has investments from Bank of Baroda and Vijay Kedia. In fact, ace investor Vijay Kedia raised his stake in this multibagger stock during April to June 2023 quarter. In YTD time, this engineering stock has risen from around ₹17.57 to ₹58.80 apiece levels on NSE, logging over 225 per cent in YTD time. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in this multibagger stock. Patel Engineering share price today opened upside and went on to hit a new 52-week high of ₹58.80 per share levels within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
