Bank of England set for biggest rate hike in 33 years. Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 08:42 AM IST
In a bid to control sky high inflation in Britain, Bank of England is expected to hike its key interest rate by biggest amount since 1989
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike its key interest rate on Thursday by the biggest amount since 1989 as it bids to cool sky-high British inflation.