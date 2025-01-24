Bank of India Q3 Results: Bank of India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 24, reporting a rise of 34.6 per cent in net profit to ₹2,516.7 crore compared to ₹1,869.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - in the December quarter rose 11.1 per cent to ₹6,070.3 crore, compared to ₹5,463.5 crore. The PSB's asset quality in the quarter improved from the previous quarter.

The liquidity deficit in the Indian banking system hit the highest level in over a decade following likely dollar sales by the central bank to curb rupee volatility.