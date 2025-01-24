Bank of India Q3 Results: Net profit rises 34.6% to ₹2,516.7 crore, NII up 11% YoY; Asset quality improves

Bank of India Q3 Results: Bank of India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 24, reporting a rise of 34.6 per cent in net profit to ₹2,516.7 crore compared to ₹1,869.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - in the December quarter rose 11.1 per cent to ₹6,070.3 crore, compared to ₹5,463.5 crore. The PSB's asset quality in the quarter improved from the previous quarter.
The liquidity deficit in the Indian banking system hit the highest level in over a decade following likely dollar sales by the central bank to curb rupee volatility.
The banking system cash deficit, as measured by banks’ borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India, was 3.3 trillion rupees ($38.2 billion) on Thursday, the highest since at least 2010, according to a Bloomberg Economics index