Bank of India Q3 Results: Net profit rises 34.6% to ₹2,516.7 crore, NII up 11% YoY; Asset quality improves

Nikita Prasad
Published24 Jan 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Bank of India Q3 Results: Net profit rises 34.6% to ₹2,516.7 crore

Bank of India Q3 Results: Bank of India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Friday, January 24, reporting a rise of 34.6 per cent in net profit to 2,516.7 crore compared to 1,869.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and paid - in the December quarter rose 11.1 per cent to 6,070.3 crore, compared to 5,463.5 crore. The PSB's asset quality in the quarter improved from the previous quarter.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 05:13 PM IST
