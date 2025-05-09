Bank of India Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 82% YoY, declared dividend of ₹4.05

Bank of India Q4 Results: Public sector lender Bank of India reported its March quarter (Q4) results on Friday, May 9. The company saw a solid 82.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,625.91 crore from ₹1,438.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The bank's operating profit for Q4FY25 grew by 37 per cent YoY to ₹4,885 crore.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased 2.14 per cent YoY to ₹6,063 crore in Q4FY25. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) declined 39 bps YoY to 2.91 per cent.

The bank's domestic advances grew 14.45 per cent YoY to ₹5,63,550 crore in Q4FY25.

For FY25, the bank's net profit jumped 46 per cent YoY to ₹9,219 crore. Operating profit for FY25 grew by 17 per cent YoY to ₹16,412 crore.

Bank of India's net interest income (NII) for FY25 increased by 6 per cent YoY, while domestic NIM for FY25 stood at 3.10 per cent, down 24 bps YoY.

The bank's GNPA (gross non-performing assets) declined 171 bps YoY to 3.27 per cent, while net NPA also decreased by 40 bps to 0.82 per cent in Q4FY25. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) increased 180 bps to 92.39 per cent during the quarter.

Bank of India Q4 dividend The bank announced a dividend of ₹4.05 per equity share of the face value ₹10 for FY25 subject to approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting of the bank on 27th June, 2025.

It has fixed the record date as 20th June, 2025 for the purpose of dividend payment.