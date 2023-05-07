Bank of India Q4 Results: PAT up 18% to Rs.1,350 Cr, NII jump 37%, 20% dividend declared

Public sector lender Bank of India (BOI) has declared impressive Q4 results along with a dividend of 20%. The bank's net profit grew by 123% YoY, from Rs. 606 Cr in Q4FY22 to Rs. 1,350 Cr for Q4FY23, while its operating profit climbed by 69.67% YoY, from Rs. 2,466 Cr in Q4FY22 to Rs. 4,184 cr in Q4FY23. The bank reported that its Net Interest Income (NII) rose from Rs. 3,987 Cr. in Q4FY22 to Rs. 5,493 Cr. in Q4FY23, representing a growth of 37.77%. Bank of India reported that its non-interest income climbed from Rs. 1,587 Cr in Q4FY22 to Rs. 3,099 Cr for Q4FY23, a 95.27% rise. This was a sequential improvement of 116% from Rs. 1,432 Cr in Q3FY22.

