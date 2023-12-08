Bank of India QIP subscribed over 4.11 times, raises ₹4,500 crore
The financial institution revealed that it garnered a total of 104 bids, amounting to ₹18,483 crore, the company said in its official exchange filing.
Bank of India recorded a robust demand for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares, with a subscription rate of 4.11 times. The QIP, originally set at a base size of ₹2,250 crore, also incorporated a greenshoe option of an additional ₹2,250 crore to accommodate potential oversubscription.
