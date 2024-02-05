Bank of India shares slump 8% despite robust Q3 earnings
Over the past 12 months, the stock has witnessed an impressive surge of 78.70%.
Bank of India share price declined as much as 8.55 percent on Monday's trading session, fell to ₹138.60 per share. This happened after the bank posted robust third quarter earnings last week, which led investors rushing to secure profits, following a substantial 34 percent rally since October.
