 Bank of India stock surges over 7% to new 52-week high on strong Q3 update, up 14.5% in Jan so far | Mint
Bank of India stock surges over 7% to new 52-week high on strong Q3 update, up 14.5% in Jan so far
Bank of India stock surges over 7% to new 52-week high on strong Q3 update, up 14.5% in Jan so far

A Ksheerasagar

Bank of India shares surged 7.35% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹129.90 apiece in intraday trade. The bank reported a strong Q3FY24 performance, with total business improving 9.90% YoY to ₹12,76,389 crore.

In December, the bank successfully raised ₹2,250 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).
In December, the bank successfully raised 2,250 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Shares of Bank of India jumped 7.35% in today's intraday trade to register a new 52-week high of 129.90 apiece. The stock commenced its upward momentum in the preceding trading session, surging over 2.50%, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 business update on January 10. In the current month so far, the shares are up 14.5%

The public sector lender reported impressive figures for the December quarter, with its total business improving 9.90% YoY to 12,76,389 crore as compared to 11,61,441 crore in the same period of last year.

The bank's gross advances showed double-digit growth, reaching 5,66,081 crore in Q3 FY24, a notable increase of 11.49% compared to Q3 FY23 gross advances of 5,07,750 crore.

The total deposits of the bank grew by 8.66% YoY to 7,10,307 crore in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the bank's shares have consistently delivered positive returns. In the calendar year 2021, they saw a decent increase of 5%. The subsequent year witnessed a substantial gain of 72%.

In the most recent calendar year, 2023, the shares continued their growth trend, yielding a return of 28%. Despite this stellar rally, the current share price is still 78% lower than its all-time high of 588 per share, which was reached in 2010.

For the September quarter, the bank reported a net profit of 1,458 crore, which is higher by 52% as compared to 960 crore recorded in Q2FY23. Its net interest income (NII) came in at 5,740 crore in Q2 FY24, improving by 13% as against 5,083 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's operating profit during the second quarter came in at 3,756 crore, up by 11% from 3,374 crore in the year-ago period.

In December, the bank successfully raised 2,250 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The Indian government owns 73.4% of the shares in the bank as of December 31, 2023, while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors each own 6.2% and 14.11%, respectively. Regular shareholders own 6%, Trendlyne data showed.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 04:17 PM IST
