Bank of India stock surges over 7% to new 52-week high on strong Q3 update, up 14.5% in Jan so far
Bank of India shares surged 7.35% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹129.90 apiece in intraday trade. The bank reported a strong Q3FY24 performance, with total business improving 9.90% YoY to ₹12,76,389 crore.
Shares of Bank of India jumped 7.35% in today's intraday trade to register a new 52-week high of ₹129.90 apiece. The stock commenced its upward momentum in the preceding trading session, surging over 2.50%, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 business update on January 10. In the current month so far, the shares are up 14.5%
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started