Shares of Bank of India jumped 7.35% in today's intraday trade to register a new 52-week high of ₹129.90 apiece. The stock commenced its upward momentum in the preceding trading session, surging over 2.50%, following the release of the bank's Q3FY24 business update on January 10. In the current month so far, the shares are up 14.5%

The public sector lender reported impressive figures for the December quarter, with its total business improving 9.90% YoY to ₹12,76,389 crore as compared to ₹11,61,441 crore in the same period of last year.

The bank's gross advances showed double-digit growth, reaching ₹5,66,081 crore in Q3 FY24, a notable increase of 11.49% compared to Q3 FY23 gross advances of ₹5,07,750 crore.

The total deposits of the bank grew by 8.66% YoY to ₹7,10,307 crore in Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the bank's shares have consistently delivered positive returns. In the calendar year 2021, they saw a decent increase of 5%. The subsequent year witnessed a substantial gain of 72%.

In the most recent calendar year, 2023, the shares continued their growth trend, yielding a return of 28%. Despite this stellar rally, the current share price is still 78% lower than its all-time high of ₹588 per share, which was reached in 2010.

For the September quarter, the bank reported a net profit of ₹1,458 crore, which is higher by 52% as compared to ₹960 crore recorded in Q2FY23. Its net interest income (NII) came in at ₹5,740 crore in Q2 FY24, improving by 13% as against ₹5,083 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's operating profit during the second quarter came in at ₹3,756 crore, up by 11% from ₹3,374 crore in the year-ago period.

In December, the bank successfully raised ₹2,250 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The Indian government owns 73.4% of the shares in the bank as of December 31, 2023, while foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors each own 6.2% and 14.11%, respectively. Regular shareholders own 6%, Trendlyne data showed.

