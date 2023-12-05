Bank of India to raise ₹4,500 crore via QIP; floor price set at ₹105.4 per share
The determination of the issue price will be a joint effort between the bank and the book running lead managers appointed for the QIP Issue, according to bank's exchange filing.
State-run Bank of India on Tuesday, December 5, announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP), set at a floor price of ₹105.42 per equity share. This is the bank's first Q1P launch since 2021.
