Bank of Japan holds interest rates, makes yield curve control policy more flexible1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST
The Bank of Japan raised the upper limit for the fixed rate operations and said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0% in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5%.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1% on Friday but also took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×