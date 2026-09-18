Bank of Japan increases interest rates to a 31-year high of 1.25%

Bank of Japan increases interest rate: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high of 1.25% on Friday in a widely expected move to forestall the risk of inflation overshooting its 2% target.

At a two-day policy meeting that ended on Friday, the board decided by a 7-2 vote to raise its policy rate from 1%. Board member Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato dissented to the decision.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the decision.

The latest hike in Japan marks the first time that the BOJ, Fed and ECB have all raised borrowing costs in the same month. The synchronized moves also underscore how far the BOJ has come from its longtime status as a global monetary policy outlier.

Bank of Japan interest rate News | yen gains While the yen weakened against the dollar shortly after the announcement, it remains stronger than its levels in July after coordinated intervention by the US and Japan at the end of that month helped push it further from the roughly 40-year low of 163.99 set on July 23.

The BOJ reiterated its stance that it would continue raising rates if its outlook for the economy and prices is realized. At 1.25%, the policy rate would for the first time sit inside the lower end of the bank’s estimated range for the neutral rate, a level considered neither stimulative nor restrictive.

Bank of Japan rate hike impact On how Bank of Japan's interest rate hike may impact the global economy, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The decision is going to put pressure on the US Treasury yields and the US dollar. So, FIIs are expected to shift their money from these two assets to Japan, but not today. The Japanese Bank has said that it would raise its interest rate to 3.20% and FIIs are waiting for that.”

On the impact on the emerging economies after the Bank of Japan rate hike decision, the SEBI-registered market expert said, “It would have a positive impact in the short term due to the pressure on the US bonds and the US dollar.”

Bank of Japan interest rate hike | Asian stocks rise Asian stocks rose and the dollar held its ground on Friday as investors contended with global policymakers ramping up efforts to rein in inflation, with the Bank of Japan joining the fray in delivering a widely expected rate hike that left the yen softer.

Monetary policy response is in focus this week as the over six-month-long war in the Middle East shows few signs of ending, keeping oil prices above $100 per barrel and fanning inflation fears across the globe.

The yen weakened 0.5% to 156.75 per US dollar in immediate reaction to the BOJ raising interest rates to a 31-year high of 1.25% to forestall the risks of overshooting its 2% inflation target. The yen is up nearly 2% this month.

The board decided by a 7-2 vote to raise its policy rate from 1%. Board members Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato dissented from the decision.

"The tone of the statement, along with two dissenters for the decision to raise rates, leaves lingering doubts that Japan’s central bank will be cautious in tightening monetary policy further," said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

"While back-to-back hikes appear unlikely, investors will look for clues as to whether officials are prepared to raise interest rates again in December."

The yen has rallied this month on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes from the BOJ and early signs of repatriation from Japanese investors but has given up some of those gains this week as the US central bank took a hawkish turn.

"Governor Ueda will need to convince markets that the BOJ is inclined to hike rates at a faster pace," said Sarah Hammoud, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We expect the BOJ to hike rates again in December. We consider the risk is that Ueda fails to match the market’s hawkish expectations."

Ueda is expected to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the decision.

The Bank of England warned on Thursday it may have to hike if the Middle East war drags on while the Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years and flagged more in the coming months. The European Central Bank last week also cautioned the need for further tightening as it raised rates.

Adding to the chorus of hawkish voices, Australia's top central banker said on Friday some of the upside risks to inflation flagged by policymakers appeared to be materialising.

Michele Bullock, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said a key question facing policymakers at its policy meeting this month would be whether three rate hikes this year would be enough to bring inflation back to the 2%-3% target.