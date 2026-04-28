BoJ policy decision LIVE: Bank of Japan interest rate likely to remain unchanged; all eyes on governor's comment

BoJ policy decision LIVE: The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting is slated to take place today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has been ongoing for two months and fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.
Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.
The currency was hovering around 159.50 per dollar on Monday, not far from the level where authorities last intervened to support the yen in 2024, suggested a Bloomberg report.
With policy rates expected to remain unchanged, focus is likely to shift to the central bank's quarterly outlook and what Governor Kazuo Ueda may say about how the Middle East conflict and its impact on policy outcomes.
After keeping interest rates near zero for 17 years, the BOJ started monetary tightening in 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier.
Subsequently, the central bank raised rates on 31 July 2024, on 24 January 2025 and on 19 December 2025. At present, BoJ maintains its key short-term interest rate at 0.75%.
Track this space for LIVE updates on the Bank of Japan's policy outcome.
Markets are focusing on the BOJ’s quarterly outlook report and comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda for clues on how the protracted Iran war affects its rate-hike path.
Crude oil prices gained as efforts to end the US-Iran war appear stalled, with the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway still mainly shut. Brent crude futures for June climbed 0.4% to $108.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 0.6% to $96.96.
Asian stocks traded mixed as investors awaited developments in the US-Iran peace talks and a slew of central bank decisions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.49%, while the Topix gained 0.23% ahead of the BoJ decision.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.92%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The Japanese yen steadied ahead of the Bank of Japan’s latest policy decision. The yen was flat against the dollar at 159.49 yen, with the BOJ widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75% later in the day.
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the government was standing by around the clock and ready to take action against foreign exchange volatility while closely coordinating with the United States, Reuters reported. Speaking at a regular news conference, Katayama added that volatility in the crude oil futures market was affecting the foreign exchange market.
After keeping interest rates near zero for 17 years, the BOJ started monetary tightening in 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier.
Subsequently, the central bank raised rates on 31 July 2024, on 24 January 2025 and on 19 December 2025. At present, BoJ maintains its key short-term interest rate at 0.75%.
Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.
The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting is slated to take place today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has been ongoing for two months and fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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