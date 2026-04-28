BoJ policy decision LIVE: Bank of Japan interest rate likely to remain unchanged; all eyes on governor's comment

BoJ policy decision LIVE: The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting is slated to take place today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has been ongoing for two months and fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.
Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.
The currency was hovering around 159.50 per dollar on Monday, not far from the level where authorities last intervened to support the yen in 2024, suggested a Bloomberg report.
With policy rates expected to remain unchanged, focus is likely to shift to the central bank's quarterly outlook and what Governor Kazuo Ueda may say about how the Middle East conflict and its impact on policy outcomes.
After keeping interest rates near zero for 17 years, the BOJ started monetary tightening in 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier.
Subsequently, the central bank raised rates on 31 July 2024, on 24 January 2025 and on 19 December 2025. At present, BoJ maintains its key short-term interest rate at 0.75%.
Track this space for LIVE updates on the Bank of Japan's policy outcome.
Japan CPI inflation rose 1.5% YoY in March, up from 1.3% in February. Core CPI excluding fresh food accelerated for the first time in five months to 1.8%.
After the BOJ held its policy rate steady at last month’s review, markets saw a bias for near-term tightening on fears surging oil prices would feed through to inflation. A Reuters poll taken April 7-14 found two-thirds of economists expected the BOJ to lift its policy rate to 1.00% by end-June, with views split on whether the rise would come in April or June.
But since the mid-month, sentiment has softened on an April increase as the prospect of a protracted war has kept markets volatile and clouded the economic outlook. A Reuters exclusive last week showed BOJ insiders pointing to steady rates given uncertainty over the economic and price outlook. Market expectations are now in line with that, Reuters reported.
Markets are focusing on the BOJ’s quarterly outlook report and comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda for clues on how the protracted Iran war affects its rate-hike path.
Crude oil prices gained as efforts to end the US-Iran war appear stalled, with the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway still mainly shut. Brent crude futures for June climbed 0.4% to $108.68 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 0.6% to $96.96.
Asian stocks traded mixed as investors awaited developments in the US-Iran peace talks and a slew of central bank decisions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.49%, while the Topix gained 0.23% ahead of the BoJ decision.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.92%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
The Japanese yen steadied ahead of the Bank of Japan’s latest policy decision. The yen was flat against the dollar at 159.49 yen, with the BOJ widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75% later in the day.
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that the government was standing by around the clock and ready to take action against foreign exchange volatility while closely coordinating with the United States, Reuters reported. Speaking at a regular news conference, Katayama added that volatility in the crude oil futures market was affecting the foreign exchange market.
After keeping interest rates near zero for 17 years, the BOJ started monetary tightening in 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier.
Subsequently, the central bank raised rates on 31 July 2024, on 24 January 2025 and on 19 December 2025. At present, BoJ maintains its key short-term interest rate at 0.75%.
Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.
The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting is slated to take place today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has been ongoing for two months and fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.