BoJ policy decision LIVE: Bank of Japan interest rate likely to remain unchanged; all eyes on governor's comment

BoJ policy decision LIVE: The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting is slated to take place today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has been ongoing for two months and fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.

Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.

The currency was hovering around 159.50 per dollar on Monday, not far from the level where authorities last intervened to support the yen in 2024, suggested a Bloomberg report.

With policy rates expected to remain unchanged, focus is likely to shift to the central bank's quarterly outlook and what Governor Kazuo Ueda may say about how the Middle East conflict and its impact on policy outcomes.

BOJ rate trajectory

After keeping interest rates near zero for 17 years, the BOJ started monetary tightening in 2024, when it raised rates to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier.

Subsequently, the central bank raised rates on 31 July 2024, on 24 January 2025 and on 19 December 2025. At present, BoJ maintains its key short-term interest rate at 0.75%.

Track this space for LIVE updates on the Bank of Japan's policy outcome.