Bank of Japan interest rate decision on Thursday: Can BOJ lift rates further? How could it impact Indian stock market?

Bank of Japan interest rate decision: Against the backdrop of a full-scale war in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and increasing risks of an inflation flare-up, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, March 19. Several other central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE), will announce their policy decisions this week.

Just a month ago, there were indications that the BoJ could hike rates, sticking to its latest move to tighten policy that started in 2024 after keeping interest rates near or below zero for 17 years.

The BoJ raised the short-term benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier on March 19, 2024, ending its era of negative interest rates. In the same year, on July 31, the Japanese central bank raised rates again, bringing them to 0.25%. Subsequently, on January 24, 2025, the BoJ raised rates to 0.50% and on December 19, it further raised rates to 0.75%, the highest level since September 1995.

Can BoJ further tighten policy? While the central bank may focus on its long-term goal of normalising interest rates, the prevailing geopolitical situation remains a key variable that will dictate the policy decision.

Japan's growth-inflation dynamics are largely healthy. Its exports rose for a sixth straight month in February, rising 4.2% year-on-year versus the forecast of 1.6% growth, according to news agency Reuters.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the December quarter of 2025 rose 1.3%, way above the preliminary estimate of 0.2%. Inflation is rising toward the central bank's ‌2% target.

However, the conflict in the Middle East remains a key risk.

While the BoJ eyes lifting rates further if the economy grows on expected lines, governor Kazuo Ueda, according to media reports, has flagged concerns over the impact of the war in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices on global economic growth.

The majority of analysts now believe that the BoJ will keep rates unchanged in its March policy meeting.

"The Bank of Japan is anticipated to hold its rate at 0.75% this week but maintain a clear path toward further tightening by mid-year, driven by strong domestic wage growth and a sharply weakening Yen," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at swastika investmart.

"The Bank of Japan now has stronger grounds to continue normalising policy, supported by firmer wage growth, improving domestic demand, and inflation staying closer to target than in earlier years. That said, the case for an immediate rate hike is still not overwhelming," Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, observed.

Dasani underscored that the BOJ has been signalling that it wants sustainable inflation backed by wages and consumption, not just imported price pressures.

"While a hike remains possible, the central bank may still prefer to move gradually and preserve flexibility rather than rush into another surprise tightening," Dasani said.

How can the BoJ's interest rate decision impact the Indian stock market? Dasani explained that for India, the concern is not just whether the BoJ raises rates this meeting, but whether Japan is entering a more sustained tightening cycle.

"That matters because higher Japanese yields can weaken the appeal of global carry trades funded in yen, leading to capital being pulled back from emerging markets," Dasani explained.

"If that process accelerates, India could see higher volatility and renewed foreign outflows. In the near term, the risk of a sudden large reverse yen carry unwind appears limited, but any clear signal of faster BOJ tightening would make foreign investors more cautious on Indian equities," said Dasani.

According to Meena, a hawkish shift or further rate hikes could trigger a significant "Yen carry trade" unwind, leading to a drain in global liquidity as investors pull capital from high-yielding emerging markets to cover rising borrowing costs.

"For India, this likely manifests as heightened volatility in the equity markets and potential FII outflows, particularly in the interest-rate-sensitive mid-cap sectors," said Meena.

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