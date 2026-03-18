Bank of Japan interest rate decision on Thursday: Can BOJ lift rates further? How could it impact Indian stock market?

Bank of Japan interest rate decision: Against the backdrop of a full-scale war in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and increasing risks of an inflation flare-up, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, March 19. Several other central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE), will announce their policy decisions this week.

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Just a month ago, there were indications that the BoJ could hike rates, sticking to its latest move to tighten policy that started in 2024 after keeping interest rates near or below zero for 17 years.

The BoJ raised the short-term benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.1% from minus 0.1% earlier on March 19, 2024, ending its era of negative interest rates. In the same year, on July 31, the Japanese central bank raised rates again, bringing them to 0.25%. Subsequently, on January 24, 2025, the BoJ raised rates to 0.50% and on December 19, it further raised rates to 0.75%, the highest level since September 1995.

Can BoJ further tighten policy? While the central bank may focus on its long-term goal of normalising interest rates, the prevailing geopolitical situation remains a key variable that will dictate the policy decision.

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Japan's growth-inflation dynamics are largely healthy. Its exports rose for a sixth straight month in February, rising 4.2% year-on-year versus the forecast of 1.6% growth, according to news agency Reuters.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the December quarter of 2025 rose 1.3%, way above the preliminary estimate of 0.2%. Inflation is rising toward the central bank's ‌2% target.

However, the conflict in the Middle East remains a key risk.

While the BoJ eyes lifting rates further if the economy grows on expected lines, governor Kazuo Ueda, according to media reports, has flagged concerns over the impact of the war in the Middle East and surging crude oil prices on global economic growth.

The majority of analysts now believe that the BoJ will keep rates unchanged in its March policy meeting.

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"The Bank of Japan is anticipated to hold its rate at 0.75% this week but maintain a clear path toward further tightening by mid-year, driven by strong domestic wage growth and a sharply weakening Yen," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at swastika investmart.

"The Bank of Japan now has stronger grounds to continue normalising policy, supported by firmer wage growth, improving domestic demand, and inflation staying closer to target than in earlier years. That said, the case for an immediate rate hike is still not overwhelming," Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, observed.

Dasani underscored that the BOJ has been signalling that it wants sustainable inflation backed by wages and consumption, not just imported price pressures.

"While a hike remains possible, the central bank may still prefer to move gradually and preserve flexibility rather than rush into another surprise tightening," Dasani said.

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How can the BoJ's interest rate decision impact the Indian stock market? Dasani explained that for India, the concern is not just whether the BoJ raises rates this meeting, but whether Japan is entering a more sustained tightening cycle.

"That matters because higher Japanese yields can weaken the appeal of global carry trades funded in yen, leading to capital being pulled back from emerging markets," Dasani explained.

"If that process accelerates, India could see higher volatility and renewed foreign outflows. In the near term, the risk of a sudden large reverse yen carry unwind appears limited, but any clear signal of faster BOJ tightening would make foreign investors more cautious on Indian equities," said Dasani.

According to Meena, a hawkish shift or further rate hikes could trigger a significant "Yen carry trade" unwind, leading to a drain in global liquidity as investors pull capital from high-yielding emerging markets to cover rising borrowing costs.

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"For India, this likely manifests as heightened volatility in the equity markets and potential FII outflows, particularly in the interest-rate-sensitive mid-cap sectors," said Meena.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.