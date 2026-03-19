Bank of Japan Rate Decision LIVE: Will BoJ hike interest rate again in today's policy decision

Bank of Japan Rate Decision LIVE: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and growing risks of an inflation spike, the Bank of Japan is set to announce its interest rate decision on March 19.
The BoJ is widely expected to keep rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting, although uncertainty around the future rate trajectory has increased as the Middle East conflict adds to domestic inflationary pressures. As recently as last month, there were expectations of further rate hikes, continuing the central bank’s policy normalisation that began in 2024 after nearly 17 years of ultra-low or negative interest rates.
In its December policy, the BoJ raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, the highest level since September 1995, marking a significant milestone in its tightening cycle. Earlier, on March 19, 2024, the central bank had ended its negative interest rate regime by raising the benchmark rate to a range of 0% to 0.1% from -0.1%. This was followed by another hike to 0.25% on July 31, 2024, and then to 0.50% on January 24, 2025.
For years, Japan maintained near-zero or negative interest rates to combat deflation, even as other major central banks tightened policy post-pandemic. However, rising inflationary pressures have prompted a shift in stance, despite the economy contracting at an annualised rate of 2.3% in the latest quarter.
Markets are now closely tracking the BoJ’s policy outcome and commentary for cues on the future rate path and its potential impact on global financial markets.
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Thursday as investors awaited a decision by the central bank and signals for how policymakers will address inflation pressures from surging oil prices.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 2.250%. The five-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.665%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.
JGB yields have been on the rise recently as the Middle East conflict pushes energy prices higher and pressures global central banks to address inflation fears.
— Courtesy Reuters
The market is not seeing the BOJ's decision as a market-moving cue today. BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda is expected to repeat what he has been saying about the future rate path.
— Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.
— Courtesy Reuters
Japan's Nikkei share average slipped more than 2% on Thursday, following sharp losses on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, while domestic investors awaited the Bank of Japan's decision due later in the day.
The Nikkei was down 2.6% at 53,780.44, as of 0020 GMT, while the broader Topix slipped 1.82% to 3,649.82.
— Courtesy Reuters
Earlier, on March 19, 2024, the central bank had ended its negative interest rate regime by raising the benchmark rate to a range of 0% to 0.1% from -0.1%. This was followed by another hike to 0.25% on July 31, 2024, and then to 0.50% on January 24, 2025.
The BoJ is widely expected to keep rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting, although uncertainty around the future rate trajectory has increased as the Middle East conflict adds to domestic inflationary pressures.
Against the backdrop of a full-scale war in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and increasing risks of an inflation flare-up, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, March 19. Several other central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE), will announce their policy decisions this week.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More