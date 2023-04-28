Bank of Maharashtra declares record date for dividend: Details inside

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting dated 24.04.2023 has recommended dividend of Rs. 1.30/- (ie., 13%) per share on equity shares of the Bank for the Financial year 2022-23. Accordingly, we wish to inform you that the Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 2nd June, 2023. Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, 2nd June, 2023," said the Board of Directors of Bank of Maharashtra in a stock exchange filing today.