Bank of Maharashtra OFS opens today. Floor price, size, other details

Bank of Maharashtra share price traded flat on Tuesday as the company’s offer for sale opens today. The government has decided to divest up to 6% stake in PSU bank through the OFS route.

At the current market price, the government is expected to raise more than ₹2,600 crore by offloading up to 6% stake in the Bank of Maharashtra.

“Offer for Sale in Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5% equity in the bank with an additional 1% as a green shoe option,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Here are the key details of Bank of Maharashtra OFS:

Bank of Maharashtra OFS Details OFS Date: The sale opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, and for Retail Investors on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.

OFS Size: The base offer comprises 38,45,77,748 shares, representing 5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the Bank, with an additional 7,69,15,549 shares, or 1% stake, available under the green-shoe option, taking the total to over 46.14 crore shares, or 6% of the stake of the PSU bank.

Floor Price: The floor price for the Bank of Maharashtra OFS is ₹54 per share, which is at a discount of 6.34% from its Monday’s closing price of ₹57.66 apiece on the BSE.

Promoter Stake: The government currently holds a 79.60% stake in the Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra. With the OFS, Bank of Maharashtra will be able to meet the minimum public shareholding norm of 25% as the government stake will come down below 75%.

This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25%. The capital market regulator has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.

Apart from Bank of Maharashtra, other four lenders where the government’s stake is more than minimum public shareholding threshold are Indian Overseas Bank at 94.6%, Punjab & Sind Bank 93.9%, UCO Bank 91%, and Central Bank of India 89.3%.

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Performance Bank of Maharashtra share price has fallen 3% in one month and has risen 9% in three months. The PSU stock has gained 8.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has rallied 28% in two years. Bank of Maharashtra share price has delivered multibagger returns of 353% in the past five years.

At 10:10 AM, Bank of Maharashtra share price was trading 0.47% lower at ₹57.39 apiece on the BSE.