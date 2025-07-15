Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results 2025: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,593 crore, NII grows 17.60%

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,593 crore for the first quarter, driven by improved interest income and a reduction in bad loans. In the same period last year, the bank had recorded a net profit of ₹1,293 crore.

According to its regulatory filing, BoM’s total income increased to ₹7,879 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹6,769 crore a year earlier. Interest income rose to ₹7,054 crore from ₹5,875 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

The bank’s asset quality also strengthened, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.74 per cent of gross advances from 1.85 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs declined to 0.18 per cent from 0.20 per cent in the same period.

In the first quarter of FY26, the company's Return on Assets (ROA) showed a modest improvement, rising to 1.80 per cent compared to 1.72 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, Return on Equity (ROE) declined to 23 per cent in Q1FY26 from 27.62 per cent in Q1FY25.

Asset quality and advances Provisions for the quarter declined to ₹867.41 crore from ₹983.29 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, slippages increased sequentially, rising to ₹727 crore in the June quarter from ₹660 crore in the March quarter.

According to its post-earnings statement, Bank of Maharashtra reported a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in total business, reaching ₹5.46 lakh crore. Deposits also rose 14 per cent compared to the same period last year, totaling ₹3.05 lakh crore.

Gross advances registered a 15.34 per cent annual increase, amounting to ₹2.41 lakh crore.

Net Interest Margins for the June quarter were 3.95 per cent, remaining largely unchanged from 3.97 per cent in the same quarter last year and 4.01 per cent in the March quarter.

