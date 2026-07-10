Subscribe

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% YoY to ₹2,020 crore

Bank of Maharashtra's net profit rose 27% to 2,020 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by growth in interest income and improved asset quality. Total income increased to 9,063 crore, and the bank's GNPA ratio improved to 1.45%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated10 Jul 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Q1 Results: Bank of Maharashtra's net profit rose 27% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,020 crore for Q1 FY27, driven by interest income growth and improved asset quality.
Q1 Results: Bank of Maharashtra's net profit rose 27% to ₹2,020 crore for Q1 FY27, driven by interest income growth and improved asset quality.(HT)
AI Quick Read

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 27% year-on-year increase in net profit to 2,020 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Friday, 10 July, driven by healthy growth in interest income and an improvement in asset quality.

Advertisement

The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of 1,593 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

According to a regulatory filing, total income rose to 9,063 crore during the quarter from 7,879 crore a year earlier. Interest income also increased to 8,037 crore, compared with 7,054 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the bank's exchange filing, Net Interest Income (NII) rose 14.53% year-on-year to 3,770 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 3,292 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, NII increased 1.82%.

Also Read | Muthoot Microfin shares jump 16.5% after Q1 business update

The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 35.04% from 37.57% a year ago and 36.51% in the March 2026 quarter.

Return on Assets (RoA) also strengthened to 1.90%, up from 1.80% in Q1 FY26, while net advances registered a robust 27.22% year-on-year growth to 3,01,934 crore.

Advertisement

The bank's asset quality strengthened further, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improving to 1.45% of gross advances as of June-end, down from 1.74% a year ago. The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also declined to 0.13%, compared with 0.18% in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 18.64% at the end of the June quarter, compared with 20.06% in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Indian Bank share price zooms 10% after announcement of Q1 results 2026

Bank of Maharashtra share price today

Bank of Maharashtra share price today ended 2.87% higher at 84.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of 87.40 per share and an intraday low of 81.66 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has staged a strong recovery over the past two sessions after witnessing a sharp correction last week. He noted that the rebound has come from the crucial 89-day Exponential Moving Average (89-DEMA), indicating buying interest at lower levels. According to Bhosale, the 80 level remains a strong support, while sustained momentum could drive the stock towards the 94 mark in the near term.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jio Financial Services announces full schedule for Q1 results 2026. Details here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Bank Of MaharashtraBank Of Maharashtra
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% YoY to ₹2,020 crore
Advertisement
Read Next Story