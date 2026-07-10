Bank of Maharashtra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 27% YoY to ₹2,020 crore

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 27% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2,020 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Friday, 10 July, driven by healthy growth in interest income and an improvement in asset quality.
The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,593 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
According to a regulatory filing, total income rose to ₹9,063 crore during the quarter from ₹7,879 crore a year earlier. Interest income also increased to ₹8,037 crore, compared with ₹7,054 crore in the year-ago period.
According to the bank's exchange filing, Net Interest Income (NII) rose 14.53% year-on-year to ₹3,770 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹3,292 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, NII increased 1.82%.
The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 35.04% from 37.57% a year ago and 36.51% in the March 2026 quarter.
Return on Assets (RoA) also strengthened to 1.90%, up from 1.80% in Q1 FY26, while net advances registered a robust 27.22% year-on-year growth to ₹3,01,934 crore.
The bank's asset quality strengthened further, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improving to 1.45% of gross advances as of June-end, down from 1.74% a year ago. The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also declined to 0.13%, compared with 0.18% in the corresponding period last year.
Meanwhile, the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 18.64% at the end of the June quarter, compared with 20.06% in the year-ago period.
Bank of Maharashtra share price today ended 2.87% higher at ₹84.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹87.40 per share and an intraday low of ₹81.66 apiece.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has staged a strong recovery over the past two sessions after witnessing a sharp correction last week. He noted that the rebound has come from the crucial 89-day Exponential Moving Average (89-DEMA), indicating buying interest at lower levels. According to Bhosale, the ₹80 level remains a strong support, while sustained momentum could drive the stock towards the ₹94 mark in the near term.
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