Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Profit rises 27% YoY; declares dividend

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: The bank reported a 26.50% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit at 1,779.58 crore for Q3FY26. Total income for the quarter rose 16.4% YoY to 8,277.22 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Jan 2026, 03:13 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra announced its December-quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 13. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times)
Bank of Maharashtra announced its December-quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 13. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times)

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Government-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 13, reported a 26.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to 1,779.58 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the lender's profit was 1,406.73 crore.

The bank's total income for the quarter rose 16.4% YoY to 8,277.22 crore from 7,112.66 crore in Q3FY25.

Operating profit, or the profit before provisions and contingencies, rose nearly 19% YoY to 2,735.90 crore from 2,303.39 crore in Q3FY25.

Net profit margin improved to 21.68% from 19.83% YoY, while operating margin climbed to 33.21% from 32.43% YoY in Q3FY26.

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 16.27% YoY to 3,422 crore during the December quarter against 2,943 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 3.86% in Q3FY26 from 3.98% YoY.

Total deposits increased by 15.29% YoY to 3,21,661 crore, while global gross advances increased by 19.62% YoY to 2,73,502 crore, said the bank.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 1 per equity share of face value of 10 per share for FY26 (9 months), which is within the permissible limit of the RBI.

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 asset quality

The bank said its gross NPA declined to 1.60% against 1.80% YoY, while net NPA declined to 0.15% against 0.20% YoY.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 98.41% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 98.28% as of December 31, 2024, according to the bank.

The bank said it held a cumulative Covid-19 provision of 1,200 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

