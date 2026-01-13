Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Profit rises 27% YoY; declares dividend

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 results: Government-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday, January 13, reported a 26.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹1,779.58 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the lender's profit was ₹1,406.73 crore.

The bank's total income for the quarter rose 16.4% YoY to ₹8,277.22 crore from ₹7,112.66 crore in Q3FY25.

Operating profit, or the profit before provisions and contingencies, rose nearly 19% YoY to ₹2,735.90 crore from ₹2,303.39 crore in Q3FY25.

Net profit margin improved to 21.68% from 19.83% YoY, while operating margin climbed to 33.21% from 32.43% YoY in Q3FY26.

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew by 16.27% YoY to ₹3,422 crore during the December quarter against ₹2,943 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 3.86% in Q3FY26 from 3.98% YoY.

Total deposits increased by 15.29% YoY to ₹3,21,661 crore, while global gross advances increased by 19.62% YoY to ₹2,73,502 crore, said the bank.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value of ₹10 per share for FY26 (9 months), which is within the permissible limit of the RBI.

Also Read | Kotak Bank sets board meet date to consider Q3 results, fundraising plan

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 asset quality The bank said its gross NPA declined to 1.60% against 1.80% YoY, while net NPA declined to 0.15% against 0.20% YoY.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 98.41% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 98.28% as of December 31, 2024, according to the bank.

The bank said it held a cumulative Covid-19 provision of ₹1,200 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Read all market-related news here