Bank of Maharashtra rebounds 20% from 52-week low after strong Q4 business update

Shares of state-owned Bank of Maharashtra jumped 20 percent from their 52-week low on Tuesday, April 8, after the lender released a strong business update for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25). The sharp rebound in the stock price came as the bank reported solid year-on-year growth across key business indicators, signaling operational strength and renewed investor confidence.

Business Update According to provisional data, Bank of Maharashtra’s total business stood at ₹5,47,159 crore as of March 31, 2025, marking a 15.33 percent increase over ₹4,74,411 crore recorded in the same period last year. The bank’s performance was driven by a balanced growth in both deposits and advances, as well as continued focus on its low-cost deposit base.

Total deposits grew 13.45 percent year-on-year to ₹3,07,152 crore, up from ₹2,70,747 crore in March 2024. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, deposits rose by 10.1 percent. The rise was supported by strong traction in CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) deposits, which rose 14.64 percent to ₹1,63,669 crore. As a result, the CASA ratio improved to 53.29 percent from 52.73 percent in the year-ago period and 49.28 percent in the December 2024 quarter, indicating a healthier deposit mix.

Gross advances also recorded a robust increase of 17.84 percent year-on-year, rising to ₹2,40,007 crore as of March 2025, compared to ₹2,03,664 crore in March 2024. Despite this growth, the credit-deposit (CD) ratio moderated slightly to 78.14 percent in Q4, down from 81.95 percent in the previous quarter, although still higher than the 75.22 percent reported a year ago.

The provisional numbers released by the bank point to its sustained momentum in business expansion and asset growth. They also reflect improved customer engagement and stronger franchise strength, particularly in garnering low-cost deposits.

Stock Price Trend Following the announcement, the PSU bank stock saw a sharp intraday rally of 4.8 percent, touching a high of ₹45.75. This marked a 20 percent recovery from its 52-week low of ₹38.11, which it had hit in the previous session on April 7. However, the stock continues to trade significantly below its 52-week high of ₹73.50, recorded in June 2024—still about 38 percent away.

Over the last one year, shares of Bank of Maharashtra have lost nearly 34 percent of their value. The April rally follows five straight months of losses. The stock declined 0.15 percent in March, 9.5 percent in February, 1.7 percent in January, and 8.5 percent in December. So far in April, it has shed 3 percent.