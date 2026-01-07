Bank of Maharashtra sets board meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026, interim dividend for FY26

The State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, announced that the directors have decided to hold the company's October to December quarter board meeting for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, 13 January 2026,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Also Read | Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Balu Forge crashed 10% after a spurt in volume

Bank of Maharashtra's board of directors will consider and approve the bank's financial results for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year in the board meeting before releasing them on the stock exchanges on the same day.

Advertisement

The institutional lender also disclosed that the board of directors will consider and approve the proposal for an interim dividend issue for the financial year ending 2025-26.

The trading window for the designated personnel was closed on 1 January 2026 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the Q3 results announcement, as per the filing data.

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results Bank of Maharashtra recorded a 23% rise in its net profit to ₹1,633 crore in the July to September quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, compared to ₹1,326 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.

The statements filed with BSE show that the PSU bank's interest income rose 18% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,128 crore as of the second quarter, compared to ₹6,017 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Advertisement

The data also showed that the institutional lenders' non-performing assets, or NPAs, also dropped 12 basis points to 1.72% in the second quarter, compared to 1.84% in the same period a year ago. NPAs are bad loans for banks, which they term as such, after 90 days of the borrower not repaying any interest or principal.

Bank of Maharashtra share price Bank of Maharashtra shares were trading 1.63% lower at ₹63.44 during the afternoon session on Wednesday's market, compared to ₹64.44 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

NSE data shows that the Bank of Maharashtra stock have given investors more than 366% returns in the last five years, and over 106% returns in the last three years. In the last one-year period, the company's shares have risen 23.69%.

Advertisement

The data also showed that the Bank of Maharashtra shares have risen 11.25% in the last one-month period, and are trading 2.16% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra hit their 52-week high level at ₹65.97 on 5 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹42 on 7 April 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹48,787.53 crore as of the trading session on 7 Janaury 2026.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.