Planning to buy Bank of Maharashtra stocks? Weigh these pros and cons first

Bank of Maharashtra is a widely recognised PSU bank in India . It has carved out a respectable position for itself in the Indian banking ecosystem.

Headquartered in Pune, the bank has over 30 million customers. In the stock market, it has been on the radar of investors over the last few years due to the improving asset quality being reported every quarter.

Having said that, the stock has not set the market on fire, and in the last few days, the price has even taken a tumble.

So, what does the future hold? Let us assess the pros and cons of investing in the stock.

Pros

#1 Improvement in Fundamentals

The primary reason investors should consider the stock is its steadily improving fundamentals. A standout feature of the bank’s financials is that its net non-performing assets (NPAs) are among the lowest.

The bank has improved its asset quality drastically, with the NPAs going from 0.97% in FY22 to 0.2% in FY24. The current NPAs of the bank is around the same level.

The lender has also maintained a healthy net interest margin (NIM) of around 3.9%. The improvement in NPAs resulted in the net profit of the bank multiplying almost 10 times from FY21 to FY25. In this period, the bank’s return on assets (ROA) grew spectacularly from 0.3% to 1.5%.

This sharp improvement in fundamentals enabled the bank to raise capital last year. It raised ₹3500 crore via QIP route in 2024, strengthening its balance sheet and improving its capital adequacy ratio from 17.4% in FY24 to 20.5% in FY25.

#2 Growth Momentum is Intact

The recent quarterly results have shown that Bank of Maharashtra is still on the growth path. Gross advances grew 16.83% year-on-year (YoY) while retail, agri & MSME business grew 16.94%. Retail advances grew strongly by 37.45% YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23.09% YoY rise in net profit at ₹1,633 crore during the September quarter, with the net interest income (NII) up 15.71% YoY to ₹32.48 bn.

Gross NPA declined to 1.72% as on 30 September 2025, against 1.84% as on 30 September 2024, and 1.74% as on 30 June 2025.

Net NPA declined to 0.18% as on 30 September 2025, against 0.2% as on 30 September 2024, and 0.18% as on 30 June 2025.

The ROA improved to 1.82% in Q2FY26 against 1.74% in Q2FY24 and 1.8% in Q1FY25.

Cons

#1 NPA Concerns

The stock market is very sensitive to news about NPAs when it comes to PSU banking stocks…and for good reason. These banks have had serious issues with NPAs in the past and the market is always on the lookout for a potential repeat.

Recently, the Indian financial sector has been plagued with a slowdown in loan growth due to concerns about loans turning bad. This has been observed in the microfinance and the MSME sectors.

In the 2QFY26 results, the bank’s gross NPAs were under control on a percentage basis but the total amount of bad loans increased to ₹4,372 crore from ₹4,206 crore in the previous quarter.

The net NPAs did not increase too much in part due to the provisioning policies of the bank.

However, slippages remain a concern. Gross slippages stood at ₹712 crore, up from ₹730 crore in June.

#2 Highly Regulated Sector

Banks are perhaps the most regulated companies in the corporate world.

It’s no different in India. Navigating the risks to the banking business associated with the regulatory environment is a constant part of day to day management.

Small banks, such as Bank of Maharashtra, must comply with the same regulations as large banks.

The difference is that large banks, due to their extensive financial and human resources, can easily accommodate regulatory provisions. Small banks may find it more challenging at times.

This is something that investors will have to factor in. If there is any setback for the bank on the regulatory front, there will be a sharp negative reaction in the stock market.

Conclusion

Investing in banking stocks can be a good move, if backed by thorough research and a keen understanding of market dynamics.

It's crucial to assess your investment goals and risk tolerance before considering any investment.

With careful consideration and a forward-looking approach, you can take advantage of the potential within the Indian banking sector while navigating its inherent risks.

