Bank of Maharashtra share price jumps 4% after Q3 results. Buy or sell?

Bank of Maharashtra share price rose by 4% during Wednesday's trading session following the announcement of its Q3 results. Nonetheless, the stock of Bank of Maharashtra experienced profit taking and, shortly after the opening of trading, fell into the red, settling flat.

On Tuesday, the state-run bank reported a net profit increase of 26.5% to ₹1,779 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025, driven by higher interest income. A year earlier, the Pune-based bank's net profit for the October-December quarter was ₹1,406 crore.

For the quarter in question, total income grew to ₹8,277 crore, up from ₹7,112 crore in the same quarter the previous year, as reported by Bank of Maharashtra in a regulatory update.

The bank's interest income reached ₹7,344 crore during this quarter, compared to ₹6,325 crore in the preceding year.

For Q3FY26, Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 16% to ₹3,422 crore, compared to ₹2,943 crore in Q3FY25.

The bank successfully lowered its gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.60% of gross loans by December 2025, down from 1.80% in the same quarter last year.

In a similar vein, net NPAs, or bad loans, decreased to 0.15% from 0.2% at the close of the previous fiscal year's third quarter.

Consequently, the bank's provisions and contingencies fell to ₹728 crore, compared to ₹841 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The board has sanctioned an interim dividend of 10% on the bank's equity shares, amounting to ₹1 per share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26.