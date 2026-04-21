Bank of Maharashtra share price jumps over 6% to 52-week high after Q4 results. Should you buy?

Bank of Maharashtra share price jumped over 6% on Tuesday after the public sector lender reported strong Q4 results. Bank of Maharashtra shares rallied as much as 6.26% to ₹80.40 apiece on the BSE.

The state-run lender, Bank of Maharashtra reported a net profit of ₹2,014 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 35% year-on-year (YoY).

Net interest income (NII) in Q4FY26 increased 18.81% to ₹3,702 crore from ₹3,116 crore, YoY. Sequentially, NII grew 8.19%.

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Asset quality of the bank improved during the March quarter, with lower gross and net NPAs. Credit costs continued to sustain below 1%, with asset quality improving in the agri segment.

Bank of Maharashtra also announced a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share for the year 2025-26.

Should you buy, sell or hold the stock? Bank of Maharashtra reported healthy Q4FY26 earnings on the back of strong all-round credit growth of 22% YoY, stable margins, and improving asset quality. Deposit growth at 14% YoY lagged loan growth, with CASA ratio improving significantly to 52.5% on account of high seasonality in current account balances.

“Bank of Maharashtra continues to command a superior deposit franchise, stemming from sticky and sizable state and public account balances, reflected in a best-in-class CA mix (~16.5% of deposits), translating into lower funding costs and a superior margin profile,” said HDFC Securities.

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The brokerage firm raised its FY27E-FY28E estimates by ~4%, factoring in higher business growth and stronger asset quality through utilization of provisioning buffers, even as it envisages stress rising in the agri and MSME portfolios.

HDFC Securities reiterated a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and raised Bank of Maharashtra share price target to ₹90 per share from ₹80 earlier.

Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Performance Bank of Maharashtra share price has gained 21% in one month and rallied 25% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The PSU bank’s stock surged 32% in six months, and has jumped 56% in one year. Bank of Maharashtra shares have delivered multibagger returns of 250% over the past five years.

At 10:30 AM, Bank of Maharashtra share price was trading 4.69% higher at ₹79.21 apiece on the BSE.

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