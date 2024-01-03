Bank of Maharashtra share price rises over 4% on positive Q3FY24 business update
Bank of Maharashtra's total business improved by 18.92% to ₹4,34,534 crore in Q3 FY24, with gross advances growing by 20.28% to ₹1,88,796 crore.
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra gained over 4% in the early trading session on Wednesday, following the release of the bank's Q3 FY24 (third quarter) business update. In a filing to the exchange on Tuesday, the public sector lender reported an 18.92% improvement in its total business, reaching ₹4,34,534 crore, for the quarter ending December.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started