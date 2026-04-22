Bank of Maharashtra shares extend Q4 results rally for the second straight session, rises 15% in two days

Bank of Maharashtra shares extended their post-Q4 results rally for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, April 22, gaining about 15% over two days.

The state-owned lender had reported a 35% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,014 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26, driven by strong core income growth and a decline in bad loans.

The Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra had posted a net profit of Rs1,493 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

In the quarter, the bank's overall income rose to ₹8,693 crore compared to ₹7,711 crore from the previous year, as stated in a regulatory submission.

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Interest income increased to ₹7,755 crore during the reviewed period, up from ₹6,731 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) saw a 19% rise to ₹3,702 crore, compared to ₹3,116 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in NII was driven by a 22% rise in loans, reaching ₹2.92 lakh crore in the fourth quarter that ended in March 2026.

On the asset quality front, the gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) fell to 1.45% of total advances by March 2026, a decrease from 1.74% at the close of March 2025. Net NPAs also reduced to 0.13% of advances, down from 0.18% at the end of 2025.

The Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 1.86% for the fiscal year ending March 2026, compared to 1.75% at the conclusion of the previous year.

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The Provision Coverage ratio increased to 98.59% as of March 31, 2026, up from 98.26% a year earlier.

Nonetheless, the bank's capital adequacy ratio decreased to 18.36%, slipping from 20.53% at the end of the last fiscal year.

HDFC Securities said it has raised its FY27E–FY28E estimates by around 4%, factoring in stronger business growth and improved asset quality, supported by the utilisation of provisioning buffers. However, it flagged potential stress building up in the agri and MSME portfolios.

The brokerage has reiterated its Buy rating, with a revised target price of ₹90, valuing the stock at 1.5x March 2028 ABVPS.

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Bank of Maharashtra share price today Bank of Maharashtra share price today opened at ₹80.89 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹81.90, and an intraday low of ₹80.36 per share.

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Bank of Maharashtra shares have shown strong returns across various timeframes. In the short-term, the stock price has increased by about 14.5% in just one week and nearly 17% over a two-week period, with a one-month return exceeding 25%.

The momentum remains strong in the medium term as well, exhibiting gains of approximately 28.5% year-to-date and 36% over six months. Over a longer timeframe, the stock has jumped around 62% in one year, demonstrating consistent performance.

Bank of Maharashtra has created significant wealth over the long term, achieving returns close to 194% in three years and a remarkable 258% over a five-year span.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Bank of Maharashtra is sustaining above a long-term 216-month cup-and-handle breakout at 66, marking a significant structural shift in trend. The ability to hold above the breakout zone reflects strong demand absorption and confirms the validity of the pattern. Price structure remains firmly bullish, with higher timeframe alignment supporting continuation. The ongoing move suggests early stages of a larger expansion phase rather than exhaustion.

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“As long as the stock holds above 66, the breakout remains intact, and the path toward the initial target of 99 appears achievable. Any pullback toward the breakout zone can act as a retest opportunity, while a sustained breach below 66 would invalidate the bullish setup,” said Jain.

Track all Q4 results-related updates here

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