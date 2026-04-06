Bank of Maharashtra shares rise after declaration of Q4FY26 provisional numbers

Bank of Maharashtra shares rose 4.5% on Monday, April 6 after the public sector lender said that it has achieved a credit growth of 22% totaling ₹2.92 lakh crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2026.
At the conclusion of the January to March quarter of the previous fiscal year, the outstanding credit stood at ₹2.40 lakh crore, as reported by the bank in a regulatory document.
The overall credit figure comprises ₹1.12 lakh crore in corporate credit, along with RAM advances amounting to ₹1.79 lakh crore during the quarter, according to the statement.
The public sector bank, based in Pune, reported a 14% rise in total deposits, reaching ₹3.50 lakh crore for the reporting quarter, up from ₹3.07 lakh crore at the close of the fourth quarter of the last financial year.
Consequently, the bank's total business (including total credit and deposits) saw an 18% growth, increasing to ₹6.42 lakh crore from ₹5.46 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.
In the most recent quarter, the bank noted that its Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio improved by 13%, amounting to ₹1.84 lakh crore compared to ₹1.63 lakh crore during the same period of the previous financial year.
In percentage terms, low-cost CASA deposits accounted for 53% of the overall deposits by the conclusion of the fourth quarter of FY26.
Bank of Maharashtra share price today opened at ₹64.29 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹66.85 per share and an intraday low of ₹63.01 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, stock prices have been consolidating in the 61–67 range over the past few weeks, and the next directional move is likely only on a breakout from this band. A sustained move above 67 could revive the uptrend, potentially pushing prices towards the 73–75 levels. The overall undertone remains positive, with PSU Bank stocks finding support around the 200-day SMA.
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